Four Men from Indianapolis Arrested in CVS Robbery

The CVS Pharmacy on Oakwood Road was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, and they’ve made four arrests. Officers said three of the four men pointed their guns at the pharmacists and took a duffel bag full of medications. Eyewitness News report they also took phones and wallets from the pharmacists and a customer. The fourth suspect was wearing a black wig, trying to disguise himself as a woman. Four men from Indianapolis were arrested and taken to South Central Regional Jail.