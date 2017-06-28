One Arrest in Stolen ATV Case in Fayette County

Sheriff’s deputies in Fayette County have been investigating all terrain vehicle thefts. 25-year old CJ White from Meadow Bridge was arrested Monday in connection with stolen ATVs, and he’s charged with two counts of receiving and transferring stolen property, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of driving with an expired license. Other stolen items at the farm, including a camper and a red Chevrolet Blazer with an altered VIN plate. The investigation continues.