Now is the time to file objections to a pair of high-profile judicial appointments. Gov. Jim Justice named former House Speaker Tim Armstead and U.S. Congressman Evan Jenkins to the state Supreme Court and there’s a 20-day period to file protests before they officially join the bench. Anyone wanting to file an objection can do that by Sept. 19. Armstead and Jenkins in line to replace retired justices Menis Ketchum and Robin Davis.