Woman Faces Charges for Poisoning Pizza

A woman is facing charges after police said she poisoned a man’s pizza. Court records show Emily Powell told State Police she put poison on a man’s pizza because she wanted a relationship with him and believed he was still talking to a former girlfriend. She put a quarter-sized amount of ant killer on his pizza, according to the criminal complaint. Medics at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center did tests which showed he had symptoms consistent with being poisoned with Borax or Borate, and the man found a search on the woman’s phone about the toxicity of ant killer. Powell was arraigned in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court and was released on a $5,000 bond.