First Sports Bets Happen Saturday

Sports betting is on track to launch Saturday in West Virginia, and the final preparations are on at Hollywood Casino in Charles Town. That casino is the first of five state casinos to gain a license and offer sports betting. The Gazette-Mail reported workers put the final touches on the new lounge area this week that will feature nine betting stations and three dozen big screens. the West Virginia Lottery Commission estimates the other casinos will be ready for sports betting between mid-September and mid-October.