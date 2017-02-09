The Man Accused of Shooting James Means Faces More Charges

A man is facing new federal charges after a shooting on Charleston’s East End last fall drew national attention. 62-year old William Ronald Pulliam has been in the South Central Regional Jail since last November, charged with first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old James Harvey Means. The Gazette-Mail reports an indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges that Pulliam lied on federal forms to purchase a .380 revolver. That was the weapon used to kill Means, who was unarmed. If convicted on making a false statement, he faces up to 10 years in prison, according to information on the charges released Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Carol Casto’s office.