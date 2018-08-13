New Library Director Starts in September

The Kanawha County Public Library has a new system director. The board approved hiring Riti Grover, who is the current director at a library system in New Jersey. The Kanawha County Library Association says she completed a major capital project there, doubling the size of the building and enhancing library and information services. Last fall, the Kanawha system’s board voted to move ahead with an estimated $27 million renovation and expansion of the main library in Charleston. Grover replaces Alan Engelbert, who retired, and will start work here Sept. 11.