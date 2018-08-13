Capital High School Mold Issues Begin to Resolve

With school starting this week, Capital High School students should know that the mold problems that have popped up over the summer have improved. The Kanawha County Board of Education said BELFOR Property Restoration is done with the cleaning, and Pinnacle Environmental, which does the air testing, has the follow-up samples and will have those results this week. Mold spores were discovered in the air in 25 classrooms in July, and testing is expected to continue through the fall.