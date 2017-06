Alpha Natural Resources says it is plans to open a new underground coal mine in West Virginia this summer and create more than 50 jobs. The Kingsport, Tennessee, coal producer says the Panther Eagle Mine at subsidiary Marfork Coal in Raleigh County is expected to begin extracting metallurgical coal as early as July. Alpha Vice President of Operations Charlie Bearse says market conditions have improved and created more demand for the type of coal used in steel manufacturing.