The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a ruling allowing movement of the remains of a World War I Medal of Honor recipient to a veterans cemetery. Justice Elizabeth D. Walker wrote the opinion, noting that no living blood relatives of Chester Howard West were shown in the case record. The Exponent Telegram in Clarksburg reports a living Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, proposed moving West’s remains from his wife’s family’s cemetery.