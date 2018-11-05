New Electric Facility is Expected to Create Jobs

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has issued a ruling upholding the Public Service Commission’s February 20th order granting a certificate to ESC Brooke County Power I, LLC to build a natural gas-fired wholesale electric generating facility in Brooke County. The project consists of two combustion turbines to be built in the DNR’s Cross Creek Wildlife Management Area. The cost to build the project is estimated at $884 million and there will be no impact to West Virginia ratepayers. It’s expected to create 400 construction jobs and 30 permanent operations jobs.