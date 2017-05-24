New Corridor G Shopping Center Makes Progress

A new shopping center expected to create jobs and boost the local economy is in the works for Corridor G, and it has cleared another hurdle. The proposed shopping center will be called Little Creek Village. The West Virginia DOH did a traffic study and gave the plans a pass, and now developers can continue with plans to break ground. The shopping center will have two 20,000 square foot anchor stores and 15 other smaller shops for restaurants and retail across from the Southridge Plaza when it opens in a few years. Developers could break ground in the summer of 2018.