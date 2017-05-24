Putnam County to Replace Old Bridge

Putnam County is getting ready to replace a decades old bridge. The 80-year-old bridge over the Poca River in the Lanham community of Putnam County has been closed for more than a year after the Department of Transportation decided it was old and unsafe. Eyewitness News reports the DOT will award the contract in October 2017 with construction on a replacement bridge to begin in November 2018. The bridge helps get folks across the Poca River, so the $1.5 million bridge project will add mobility.