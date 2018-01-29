Investigators Look Into Why a Woman Was Killed by a Train
Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Kanawha City Friday afternoon. Charleston police have identified the victim as 55-year Leoda Harris of Charleston. A release from the Charleston Police Department said when crews responded they found Harris’ body lying on the gravel beside the railroad tracks in the 6600 block of Chesterfield Avenue just after 1 p.m. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.