New Blenko Glass Piece Celebrates State’s Birthday

Blenko Glass in Milton has unveiled a new piece of handi-work to honor the state. The company held its West Virginia Day celebration Saturday with a new piece called “Sun Over the Mountains.” WCHS TV says it went on sale this early Saturday morning and Blenko Glass sold only 154 of the limited edition piece and it cost $154. West Virginia celebrates its 154th birthday tomorrow, June 20. Blenko has been celebrating the state’s birthday with a hand crafted piece since 1980.