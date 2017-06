The 10-day FestivALL event continues today in Charleston with the Kiwanis Corporate Regatta. The 3rd miniature “yacht” race in the downtown library fountain raises funds for the Kanawha County Public Library and other Kiwanis charities. Today’s event is at 123 Capitol Street and runs from 11:30 to 1:15. The Juneteenth celebration also happens today as part of FestivALL, which celebrates the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865.