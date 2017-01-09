Mother Arrested for Child Abuse

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to CAMC General Hospital last Wednesday to investigate a report of a possible child abuse incident. A 33 day old infant was in respiratory distress and had broken ribs and a punctured lung. The mother, Katelyn Berger admitted that on Saturday December 31 she picked her daughter up and squeezed her because she was frustrated and extremely tired. Berger was charged with child abuse causing injury and with child neglect causing injury. She was arrested on January 6th and taken to the South Central Regional Jail.