Nitro Man is Wanted for Stealing Credit Cards

Nitro police are searching for 23-year old Melick D. Hall who is wanted in connection with a stolen credit card and two felony counts of fraudulent use of an electronic access device. The Yeager Airport Police Department says Hall ran from Yeager police on Wednesday and is also wanted for failing to appear in Kanawha County Magistrate Court in November 2016. Police said Hall is also known to carry a firearm.

If you have tips, contact local police or the Yeager Airport Police Department at 304-344-5158.