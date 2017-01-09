Gov-Elect Justice Makes Appointments to Tourism and Health

Gov.-elect Jim Justice has appointed retired health care consultant Bill J. Crouch to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources. And Justice announced that Commerce Department spokeswoman Chelsea Ruby will be commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Tourism. Crouch worked as a consultant from 1987 until his retirement in June. He has also served on the board of directors for the West Virginia Health Care Association. He was previously executive director of the West Virginia Health Care Cost Review Authority. Ruby will lead the Justice Administration’s work to improve tourism in the state. Before joining the Commerce Department, Ruby worked in Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s communications office and was executive director of West Virginia’s 150th birthday celebration.