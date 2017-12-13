More Elk Are Coming to West Virginia

More elk are on their way to West Virginia. Twenty-two elk were moved to West Virginia from Kentucky last year, and more are coming from Arizona in 2018 as part of the reintroduction project. Division of Natural Resources workers will go to Arizona in late January to help capture and process up to 60 elk destined for the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County. The Gazette Mail reports each elk will receive metal ear tags, a microchip for identification and a radio collar for tracking. DNR magers hope to release the elk in Logan County in March.