Putnam County Teacher is Fired Over Misconduct
A criminal investigation is underway after a Putnam County teacher is fired. WCHS TV reports Superintendent John Hudson recommended that the school board terminate Putnam Career and Technical Center teacher, Kevin Neal, immediately over illegal conduct, and the school board unanimously agreed. Hudson didn’t elaborate on the allegations against Neal because a criminal investigation is underway. Police and the West Virginia Department of Education have both been notified, according to a statement released after the meeting.