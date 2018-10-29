Missing Teacher’s Body is Found

Fayette County High School teacher Mark Lilly was last seen on surveillance video, and his body was found over the weekend. His vehicle was found at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Friday after security footage showed Lilly parking his vehicle and leaving it to go on a bike ride. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death is under investigation, but they don’t suspect foul play. It may have been a medical episode that contributed to his death. Lilly was a teacher at Oak Hill High School.