Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Menis Ketchum pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one count of wire fraud for personal use of a state vehicle and fuel card. Ketchum will be sentenced Dec. 6 and faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Ketchum retired from the court July 27. Lawmakers are not considering possible impeachment articles against Ketchum since he retired from the court.