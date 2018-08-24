Trial Date is Set for Allen Loughry

Suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new federal indictment with two new counts of wire fraud. Loughry pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court to 25 charges. The indictment accuses Loughry of mail and wire fraud, witness tampering and making false statements to the FBI. The indictment said Loughry used state equipment for personal use, and attempted to conceal his conduct by lying about his actions to government investigators. His trial was set for Oct. 2.