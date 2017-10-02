Medicare Payments to Stop at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Medicare has halted payments to a West Virginia psychiatric hospital because it is not in compliance with the program’s requirements for a psychiatric hospital.

The Gazette-Mail reports Medicare will not make payments for beneficiaries who are admitted to William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital effective Wednesday. Officials say it will continue to make payments for up to 30 days for beneficiaries admitted before Wednesday. The department’s termination letter does not specify the requirements with which the Weston hospital did not comply.