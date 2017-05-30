Meat Thief at Walmart

A meat thief is behind bars in West Virginia. Police in South Charleston say Charles Riffle was busted over the weekend for taking more than 400-dollars-worth of meat from a Walmart and then pushing it along in a shopping cart. Officers found him in a parking lot not far away but it took a little bit of effort to take him into custody as he ran off. The 36-year-old’s troubles only got worse as he allegedly had meth and illegal prescription pills with him to go along with two warrants out for his arrest.