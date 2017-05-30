A warning is going out about another scam working its way across West Virginia. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says impostors are using social media to promise government grants and his office has received a number of complaints over the last few days. Consumers report being contacted on social media by scammers who claim to be friends, family and others asking for a payment for a grant that never materializes. Morrisey says nobody should ever pay money in order to receive a grant.