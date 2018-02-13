Marshall Gets Grant to Study Obesity

Marshall University has received a $2.1 million federal grant to study obesity-related disorders. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the U.S. Health and Human Services grant and said it will be used to help fund research at the university’s Appalachian Center for Cellular Transport in Obesity-Related Disorders. Jenkins said obesity is a critical issue in the area. He said the research will lead to better understanding of the condition and disorders related to it.