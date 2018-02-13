Teachers want a fix not a freeze
West Virginia teachers and public employees say they want a fix, not a freeze for the state insurance plan. The first of three public hearings by the PEIA finance board was held last night, and there was a capacity crowd at the University of Charleston. Many spoke out against freezing the current insurance plan, as the Governor has proposed, but instead want it fully funded. Two more hearings are scheduled this week, tonight in Morgantown and Wednesday in Beckley.