Deputies in Putnam County believe a body found is that of 47-year old Tina Gail Mullins, who walked away from her home on Lafayette Circle in Hurricane on Jan. 30. Investigators said she had a history of mental illness, and her family had filed a missing persons report. She left her phone and vehicle behind when she left. A body found Sunday on Lafayette Drive in Hurricane Sunday is believed to be Mullins, and no foul play is suspected.