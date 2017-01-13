Flood-Impacted Schools in Nicholas County Could Be Consolidated

Nicholas County’s public schools superintendent has recommended that officials open just one school to replace two flood-damaged middle schools and build another school to consolidate a flood-damaged high school with the currently open Nicholas County High School and Nicholas County Career and Technical Center. Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick made her recommendations during the county’s school board meeting this week and said she expects the county can receive Federal Emergency Management Agency money to build the consolidated schools. She did not provide any information on where the consolidated schools would possibly be built. Richwood Middle School, Summersville Middle School and Richwood High School were all closed after flooding ravaged the town in June.