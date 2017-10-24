Man Says Machete Attack Was Self-Defense

A man who admitted that he killed a man with a machete in self-defense has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Eyewitness News says Brian Thompson pleaded guilty to the charge Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court. He will be sentenced next month. Thompson interviewed with Eyewitness News from behind bars, and said he killed 19-year old Brandon Robinson with a machete and dumped his body in the Kanawha River after Robinson hit him in the head with a tree branch. Charges were upgraded to murder after the body was found.