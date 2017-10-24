Loaded Gun Found in Putnam County Student’s Backpack
A middle school student is facing a lot of questions after taking a loaded gun to school on Monday. Putnam County School officials said that the loaded handgun was found in a backpack at Winfield Middle School and the weapon was confiscated right away. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Winfield City Police and school resource officers responded. Now it’s a police investigation, and the school is looking into disciplinary actions for the student.