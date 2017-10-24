Missing Raleigh County Miner is Found Dead

State officials said Monday that the miner who had been reported missing in Raleigh County was found dead in a raw coal stockpile at a processing plant. 48-year old James Ray Adkins worked at the Horse Creek Eagle Deep Mine. The West Virginia Department of Commerce says the cause of death has not been determined. Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training and Mine Safety and Health Administration are on site and have started their investigation. The mine and processing plant are idle.