Man Kills Himself When Confronted by Deputies

A man who was facing charges and out on bond shot and killed himself Tuesday after a chase with Kanawha County deputies. A woman called 911 to report a man was holding her against her will, and when deputies arrived, the man ran through the back door of the house on Call Road in Sissonville and deputies lost sight of him in the woods. The man was found in one of the neighboring houses and then shot and killed himself in a bathroom when he was confronted by law enforcement. The woman was okay.