Troopers Warn of Scam

West Virginia State police are warning of a scam asking for money for injured troopers. They know of at least one call made to someone living in Kanawha County, from someone showing a Berkeley County number on Caller ID. The caller asked for money to help troopers injured in the line of duty, but there is no such active fundraising drive. Scam calls can be reported to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808. More information is available on the office’s website.