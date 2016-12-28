Man Faces Charges for Counterfeiting

A South Charleston man is in trouble over counterfeit bills passed at a St. Albans gambling parlor. 25-year old Jordan Carpeter-Meadows faces a counterfeiting charge after he gave fake bills to a clerk at a gambling parlor, received change and then put them in a gambling machine. Police say it happened at Shirley’s in the 2800 block of MacCorkle Avenue. A clerk suspected the bills were fake. Secret Service says several counterfeit bills bearing the same serial number had been used nationwide, and WCHS TV reports two bills bearing that serial number were recovered in South Charleston and Dunbar in 2016.