Crazy winter Weather

If you thought it seemed a little warm for Christmas time in West Virginia, you were not imagining things. According to the National Weather Service, a few high temperature records were set on Monday. In Charleston, the 1942 record of 70 degrees was shattered by the 73-degree reading on the day after Christmas. Huntington’s 74 degrees topped the previous record of 69 set back on 1940. And Parkersburg also set an all-time high for December 26th, with the 70-degree reading topping the 65 degrees set in 2015.