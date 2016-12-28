Nonprofit’s Manager Faces Charges

It’s happened over time – in fact twelve years – and now an office manager for the nonprofit legal aid organization, Mountain State Justice, is facing charges. Kim Cooper of St. Albans is accused of defrauding her employer out of more than $1.5 million, and was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday with wire fraud and tax evasion. The Gazette-Mail reports she’s accused of opening a secret bank account in Mountain State Justice’s name to cash checks written to the organization, and used that money to pay credit card bills, rent and car payments, along with other personal expenses. No taxes were paid on the money she allegedly took from the non-profit.