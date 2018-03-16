Man Arrested Twice in Stolen Property Case

Kanawha County deputies said a man was arrested twice after tens of thousands of dollars in cash, collector coins, antique guns, jewelry and other valuables were stolen in a burglary. 35-year old Justin Dale Graves of Charleston is facing charges after a burglary March 9 at a home on Cane Fork Road near Charleston. During the investigation, deputies learned about a potential buyer of stolen property, and they watched the location Wednesday night. When Graves arrived, he was arrested again for transferring stolen property. The investigation is still open, so if you have tips, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

