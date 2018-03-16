Group will clean up needles on Saturday

A community group is getting involved in the effort to get used needles off the streets. There’s an 88 percent return rate from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s needle exchange program, but that leaves twelve percent on the streets and within reach of kids. Some of the places where needles are turning up – playgrounds, and under the bridges, and also by the Capitol Market. Kanawha Communities That Care is a group that will send volunteers out on St. Patrick’s Day to raise awareness and clean up syringes. No one under 18 will be allowed, but the group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Plaza East parking lot. You can sign up through the Kanawha Communities That Care Facebook page.