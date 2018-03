An argument lead to shots fired on Charleston’s west side. Several 911 calls reported hearing gunshots after 8:30 in the area of Park and Central Avenue. Police found the suspect’s vehicle at Go-Mart on Bigley Avenue, when officers approached he took off and led them a low speed chase that ended at Lee and Tennessee Avenue. Police found three guns in the car. Thirty-nine-year-old Willie Ware was taken into custody on weapons charges.