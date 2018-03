The man accused of shooting and killing Mingo County Sheriff Eugene Crum in 2013 is headed to trial after being ruled competent. Tennis Maynard has been at Sharpe Hospital in Weston since 2015, and doctors there made the recommendation to the judge that he could stand tril and the judge agreed. The defense has 15 days to decide if they want to have full competency hearing. If not, a trial date will be set.