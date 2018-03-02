Jackson County Cancels Spring Break for Makeup Days
Thursday night, the Jackson County Board of Education voted to replace spring break with makeup school days. WCHS TV reports the Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess said the decision was made because of both educational reasons and the legal requirement to have 180 days of school, but parents who attended the board meeting said their children shouldn’t lose their spring break because of choices teachers made. Schools in all 55 counties today are closed for a seventh consecutive school day.