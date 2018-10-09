Loughry Trial Witnesses Testify to Personal Use of Vehicles

The trial for West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry continued Monday with new witnesses. At one point after a juror fell asleep, the judge asked the jury to stand up and stretch for twenty minutes. Witnesses included Loughry’s neighbor, who testified to seeing a state vehicle parked in front of Loughry’s home on weekends and holidays. An FBI special agent testified about cell phone records. The trial is likely to continue through the rest of the week.