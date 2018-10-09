Driver Charged in Fatal Accident Last August

Law enforcement officials have charged a man involved in an August crash that killed two West Virginia Parkways Authority employees. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that 52-year-old truck driver James Richard Crandall of Reedsville, Ohio was charged in the case after his semi-tractor double trailer hit two Parkways Authority vehicles on the side of the road and the three employees standing next to them. The two employees killed were 32-year-old Nathan Thompson and 21-year-old Richard Lambert, both of the Kegley area. Crandall was not injured.