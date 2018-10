Suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry has been convicted on 11 of 22 federal charges. The jury returned the verdict yesterday afternoon. Loughry was found guilty on seven wire fraud charges, one mail fraud charge, one witness tampering charge, and two false statement charges. Lougry’s defense team has 14 days to file a motion for a new trial. The judge says Loughry isn’t a flight risk, and will remain free on bond.