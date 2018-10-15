Loughry Awaits Senate Impeachment Trial

The jury in the trial of suspended Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was hung on one count Friday, but the judge decided to not issue a charge for that count so the jury could stop deliberating. Loughry was found guilty on 11 of 22 counts in the investigation stemming from $363,000 worth of renovations to his office and use of a state-owned vehicle and gas card. Loughry’s lawyers have 14 days to file for a new trial. Loughry’s impeachment trial is set for Nov. 12 in the state Senate.