Company President Faces Jail Time Over Haz Mat Storage

The president of an airport service business who was accused of improperly storing hazardous waste has been sentenced to 60 days of incarceration. U.S. Attorney Michael Stuart said Brian Scott Miller also was fined $5,000 and his company, Executive Air Terminal, received a $20,000 fine and was put on corporate probation for three years. Miller pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting the storage of hazardous waste without a permit. The statement says the company, with Miller’s knowledge, stored 27 unlabeled 55-gallon drums containing hazardous waste at Yeager Airport. Authorities said Executive Air did not have a permit to store such a large quantity of hazardous waste and moved them to a building in Charleston where they were discovered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.