Logan Student Heads to Harvard

A Logan County High School senior is headed to Harvard. Grace Bannister is making history at her school as she becomes one of four students from West Virginia among Harvard University’s freshman class.

Eyewitness News says the Logan High School senior and class of 2017 valedictorian has never made a “B,” carries a 4.4 grade point average, has taken five Advanced Placement classes, is an AP rising scholar and also takes part in charity work Bannister plans to major in government or anthropology and has dreams to attend Harvard Law School.